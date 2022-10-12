Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FAIRBANK — Insufficient internet security support will be costing the city of Fairbank $200 a year to remedy after a malware infection on its website deleted “one thousand documents that were uploaded,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller told Fairbank City Council in discussing the claims on Monday.

“We had a malware infection on our website. They deleted one thousand documents that were uploaded. So, (it) was just wonderful,” Fuller said.

Tags

Trending Food Videos