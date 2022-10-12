FAIRBANK — Insufficient internet security support will be costing the city of Fairbank $200 a year to remedy after a malware infection on its website deleted “one thousand documents that were uploaded,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller told Fairbank City Council in discussing the claims on Monday.
“We had a malware infection on our website. They deleted one thousand documents that were uploaded. So, (it) was just wonderful,” Fuller said.
The company that manages the city website proposed the solution, Fuller told the Daily Register. That company is listed on the Fairbank website as Team WTI, Websites To Impress Inc., of Geneseo, Illinois.
“They told me that if we have this $200, one-year backup if anything like that ever happened, they’d be able to restore to a previous day,” Fuller told the council.
“For $200 a year. And here we have this website that is going to require hours and hours of reupoloading.
“So I was like, ‘of course.’ So that’s what that bill is.”
As to what was deleted, initially Fuller said it was “apparently like agendas and minutes … from 2010,” and then said staff was attempting to reupload items. Fuller clarified, on prompting from the city attorney, that deleted documents included but were not limited to the minutes and agendas from that year.
“I don’t think our retention policy is more than 10 years on agendas,” City Attorney Heather Prendergast said.
“It was anything, like our code, our ordinances, anything that had been uploaded to our website.” Fuller said, adding, “All the Islanders (were) deleted from the two different spots that we have them on there.”
Some of it has been reuploaded.
“The permits are back on there, the ordinances and the code,” Fuller said.