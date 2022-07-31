Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Biden administration should give some immediate, short-term relief to farmers by eliminating tariffs on imported crop fertilizer from Morocco, three prominent agricultural groups say.

The American Farm Bureau Federation, American Soybean Association and National Corn Growers Association have renewed that long-running request in light of the administration’s June decision to temporarily exempt tariffs on solar panels from four countries in Southeast Asia.

Tags

Trending Food Videos