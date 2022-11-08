Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Last week, the Board of Directors of the Iowa Finance Authority announced the approval of nearly $5 million in grants to help 44 agencies across the state fund homelessness assistance projects during upcoming 2023.

The funds awarded were made available through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant Program as well as the state-supported Shelter Assistance Fund.

