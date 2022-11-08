Last week, the Board of Directors of the Iowa Finance Authority announced the approval of nearly $5 million in grants to help 44 agencies across the state fund homelessness assistance projects during upcoming 2023.
The funds awarded were made available through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant Program as well as the state-supported Shelter Assistance Fund.
Administered under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and, in Iowa, the state’s Finance Authority, the Emergency Solutions Grant Program is intended to assist Iowans in finding permanent housing following an experience with homelessness. A total of 27 entities were awarded nearly $3 million in 2023 Emergency Solutions Grant funds. Services eligible to receive funding include homelessness prevention efforts, street outreach, and shelter and rapid rehousing services.
Iowa’s Shelter Assistance Fund, meanwhile, helps with the operating costs of homeless and domestic violence shelters, as well as in paying for essential services for the homeless. A total of 33 Iowa agencies were selected for Shelter Assistance grants in 2023, awards which totaled nearly $1.8 million.
“The homelessness assistance awards announced today will have a direct impact in helping thousands of Iowans in their time of need,” said Debi Durham, Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director. “Iowa’s homeless service professionals work tirelessly to help get Iowans back on their feet and into permanent housing and this funding will aid in those efforts.”
Among those receiving awards in eastern Iowa were Dubuque’s Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa ($112, 286), Friends of the Family in Bremer County ($366,035), and the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls ($56,049), as well as the Catherine McAuley Center ($38,580), Waypoint ($283,244), and the Willis Dady Emergency Shelter, Inc. ($287,299), all of Linn County.