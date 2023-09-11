Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel met Tuesday, Sept. 5 at The Sugar Shack bakery for the first meeting of 2023-2024.
Janet Buls, Nutrition Director of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) was the guest speaker. She shared the many services the agency offers including information and assistance, the family caregiver program, Iowa Return to Community (IRTC), elder abuse prevention and awareness, nutrition program, health and wellness, transportation, and Dementia Friendly Iowa.
The NE Iowa Area Agency on Aging’s mission is to help older persons respond to their evolving needs and choices. They envision that older persons will have access to support that empowers them to live with choice and dignity in their communities. The website is www.nei3a.org. The toll-free number is 800-779-8707. NEI3A is a nonprofit organization and contributions are tax deductible.
Dues were collected. Members unable to attend are requested to send dues to Kathy Adams before or on the Oct. 3 meeting. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of September, October, November, December, April, May and June. All area retired school personnel are welcome.