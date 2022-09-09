Fairbank City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in regular session.
1. Approve Agenda.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Fairbank City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in regular session.
1. Approve Agenda.
2. Public Comments.
3. Approve Minutes of Aug. 22 Regular Meeting.
4. Approve Treasurer’s Report for August 2022.
5. Present the Street Finance Report for FY 2022.
6. Discussion/Decision – V62 Agreement and Plans.
7. Discussion/Decision – Accept Radio Communications Tower from Buchanan County.
8. Discussion/Decision – Burn Pile and Letter from DNR.
9. Discussion/Decision – Estimate to Change Front PTO from 540 to 1000 RPM to Accommodate New Snowblower.
10. Discussion/Decision – Adding Garage Door to Ball Diamond Shed.
11. Discussion/Decision – Iowa League of Cities Annual Conference and Exhibit.
12. Discussion/Decision – Ordinance Allowing Chickens within City Limits.
13. Discussion/Decision – Ordinance Adding Section on Demolition of Buildings.
14. Discussion/Decision – Iowa Codification Draft.
15. Approve Payment of Bills.
16. Approve Resolution 2022-28 – Resolution Making an Appointment to Fill Mayoral Vacancy.
Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. High around 70F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.