Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting

9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4

Fayette County Courthouse

• Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.

• Consider approval of funding agreement. 2.1 million dollar grant is for the paving of W14 between Highway 93 and Highway 3.

• Approve a 12 month Class C Liquor License with Sunday Service for Robert E. Ruroden d/b/a Auburn Sport Shop.

• Discussion regarding funding for the E911 towers.

• Share updates from committees.

• Weekly updates from various County Depts.

