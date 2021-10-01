Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting
9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4
Fayette County Courthouse
• Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
• Consider approval of funding agreement. 2.1 million dollar grant is for the paving of W14 between Highway 93 and Highway 3.
• Approve a 12 month Class C Liquor License with Sunday Service for Robert E. Ruroden d/b/a Auburn Sport Shop.
• Discussion regarding funding for the E911 towers.
• Share updates from committees.
• Weekly updates from various County Depts.