Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting
9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13
county courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Dec. 6 meeting.
4. 9:05 a.m. — Meet with Catherine Miller, of Planning and Zoning, for an update regarding sharps disposal.
5. 9:30 a.m. — Public Hearing for the first reading of Proposed Ordinance No. 46 (Fayette County Election Precinct Ordinance.)
6. Set date for the Public Hearing for the second reading of the proposed Fayette County Ordinance No. 46 (Fayette County Election Precinct Ordinance.)
7. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
8. 10:30 — Meet with Trisha Wilkins from NEICA for an update and budget request.
9. Set date for Public Hearing for first reading of proposed ordinance No. 47 (Local Option Sales and Services Tax Ordinance.)
10. Work on departmental budgets.
11. Share updates from committees.
12. Weekly updates from various county departments.