Fayette County Board of Supervisors
9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25, second floor of the county courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Oct. 18, meeting.
4. Approval of claims.
5. Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update.
6. 9:30 a.m. — Public hearing for the first reading of proposed ordinance No. 45 (an ordinance regulating solar energy systems on property located in unincorporated Fayette County)
7. Set date for the public hearing for the second reading of the proposed ordinance no. 45 (solar energy systems ordinance).
8. 10 a.m. — Meet with Rachelle Howe from Upper Explorerland for an update and also a discussion regarding the 2023 membership.
9. 10:30 a.m. — Conference call with Piper-Sandler for a discussion regarding preliminary financing options for a road and 911 essential county purpose, general obligation bond.
10. Discussion and decision regarding pay for election workers.
11. Designation of holidays for the new year.
12. Approve the transfer of funds from the General Basic Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund per budget.
13. Approve the transfer of funds from the Rural Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund per budget.
14. Share updates from committees.
15. Weekly updates from various county departments.