Fayette County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20, Fayette County Courthouse
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Dec. 13 meeting.
4. Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update.
5. Approval of claims.
6. 9:30 a.m. — Meet with Mallory Hanson, for an economic development update, a TRRC update and funding request.
7. Approve a contract for services between Resource Conservation and Development for Northeast Iowa, Inc. and Fayette County, Iowa Board of Supervisors.
8. 10:15 a.m. — County budget amendment hearing for the 2021-22 fiscal year and adoption of amendment.
9. 10:30 a.m. — second reading of proposed ordinance 46 (Fayette County Election Precinct Ordinance.)
10. Review and approve the county reprecincting worksheet.
11. Review of utility mileage and values for 2021 valuations.
12. Approval of legal services engagement letter in connection with the 2022 general obligation road improvement and refunding bonds.
13. Approve resolution setting the date for a public hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Road Improvement and Refunding Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $9,750,000.
14. Review and Approve the Homestead, Military and Disabled Veterans Homestead Tax Credit Applications.
15. Review and approve the Construction Evaluation Resolution.
16. Approve 12-month Class C Liquor License with Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales for Pleasant Valley Sports Club.
17. Approve 12-month Class C Liquor License with Sunday Sales for Brick City Bar & Grill LLC d/b/a/ West Union Event Center.
18. Work on departmental budgets.
19. Share updates from committees.
20. Weekly updates from various county departments.