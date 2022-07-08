Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting
9 a.m., Monday, July 11, at the county courthouse in West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Tuesday, July 5, meeting.
4. Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update.
5. 10 a.m. Planning and Zoning — Adam Rosenbaum for R. Schelkopf Trust, Kingston, Illinois, is requesting a Waiver of the Subdivision Ordinance to split approx. 1.07 acres from a 113.64-acre parcel. 2.36 acres (building site) was split from an original 116.00-acre parcel in 1998. Affected property is a portion of Parcel #0106400005 located in the S½, SW¼, SE¼, Section 6, Eden Township in an Agricultural (AG) Zoning District surrounding 24416 – 300th St., Waucoma, IA.
6. Review and possible approval of Construction Permit Application for Paul Stempfle dba Stempfle Holstein.
7. Approve appointment to the Fayette County Compensation Board to fill a vacancy. This member would represent the Board of Supervisors.
8. Approve resolution setting charges for room and board of prisoners held in the custody of the Fayette County Sheriff.
9. (Possible) Road Trip with the County Engineer to View Roads and Look at Projects.
10. Share updates from committees.
11. Weekly updates from various County Departments.