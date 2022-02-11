Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting
9 a.m., Monday, Feb. 14, county courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Feb. 7 meeting.
4. Approval of claims.
5. Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update.
6. 9:30 a.m. — Public Hearing regarding the FYE 2023 maximum property tax dollars.
7. Adopt resolution approving the FYE 2023 maximum property tax dollars.
8. Review and propose county budget.
9. Set date for public hearing for the county budget and the amended budget.
10. Approve the 2022 Wetlands, Native Prairie, Open Prairie & Wildlife Habitat Report.
11. Road Trip with the county engineer to view roads and look at projects.
12. Share updates from committees.
13. Weekly updates from various county departments.