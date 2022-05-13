Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Monday, May 16, county courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, May 9, 2022, meeting.
4. Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update.
a. Consider approval of updated Driveway/Entrance Resolution No. 500.
b. Consider approval of a Notice of Discontinuation for the 28E Agreement dated Sept. 23, 2013, between St. Lucas and Fayette County.
5. Approve 6-month Class B beer permit with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Country Chrome.
6. Approve the 2022/2023 Heartland coverage and premium summary with schedules and exposures.
7. Discussion and possible decision regarding mileage rate reimbursement.
8. (Possible) road trip with the county engineer to view Roads and Look at Projects.
9. Share updates from committees.
10. Weekly updates from various County Departments.