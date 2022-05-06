Fayette County Board of Supervisors
9 a.m., Monday, May 9, courthouse, West union
1. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Approve Agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, May 2, 2022 meeting.
4. Approval of Claims.
5. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
6. 10:00 a.m. — Planning and Zoning to take up requests for waivers of the subdivision ordinance:
• Maxwell and Marisa Krivachek, of Hawkeye, to split about 1.5 acres from a 2.96-acre parcel in an agricultural (AG) zoning district in Windsor Township at 23729 P Ave., Hawkeye
• Steven and Melisa Rau, of Stanley, to split about 0.9 acres from a 5.37-acre parcel in an AG zoning district in Scott Township at 20th St., Stanley.
• Matt Cunningham (Cunningham Farms, Ltd.), of Elkader, to split a 6-to-7 acre parcel from a 153.23-acre parcel in an AG zoning district in Fairfield Township south of 12315 B Ave., Wadena.
• Mark and Melanie Jencks, Hawkeye to split about 1.20 acres from a 4.92-acre parcel in an AG zoning district in Bethel Township at 23828 T Ave., Hawkeye.
• Brad Mitchell, of Appleton, Minnesota, to split about 0.6 acres from a 153.08-acre parcel in an AG zoning district in Bethel Township north of 23828 T Ave., Hawkeye.
• Brad Mitchell, Appleton, Minnsota, to split a .0.51-acre parcel from a 153.08-acre parcel in an AG zoning district in Bethel Township south of 23828 T Ave., Hawkeye.
• Jon and Karen Woltz, of Elgin, to split a 10-to-11-acre parcel from a 35.29-acre parcel in Pleasant Valley Township in a conservation floodplain zoning district west of 5178 Dove Rd., Elgin.
7. Discussion and Possible approval of policy regarding approving liquor licenses for Ragbrai.
8. Approve 6-month Class B beer permit with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Country Chrome.
9. Approve 5-day Class B beer permit for Backpocket Brewing LLC.
10. 10:20 a.m. — Meet with Blake Gamm and Matthew Marsala, Economic Development, for an update regarding RAGBRAI and the use of the Courthouse lawn.
11. 10:40 a.m. —Discussion and possible approval of insurance rates from Midwest Group Benefits.
12. 11:15 a.m. — Meet with Judi A. Hamaker from Heartland Insurance for an insurance renewal presentation.
13. (Possible) road trip with the County Engineer to View Roads and Look at Projects.
14. Share updates from committees.
15. Weekly updates from various County Departments.