Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting
9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 1, second floor meeting room of the county courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 meeting.
4. Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update.
a. Consider approval of a modification to the Road Department Construction Program to advance paving project for paving of Nature Road (B44) from Hwy 150 to Hwy W14.
5. 9:30 a.m. Public Hearing for the 2nd reading of proposed ordinance #45 (An ordinance regulating Solar Energy Systems on property located in unincorporated Fayette County, Iowa.)
6. Approve quarterly reports of elected officials.
7. Review and approve the amended and substituted county electronic services system 28E agreement.
8. 10:30 a.m. — Meet with Ashley Havenstrite from Helping Services to proclaim Northeast Iowa Tobacco Awareness Week in Fayette County
9. 1 p.m. — Meet with Chris Maiers, statewide interoperability coordinator, Interoperability Communications Bureau with the Iowa Department of Public Safety, to gather information on the state ISICS communication system.
10. Share updates from committees.
11. Weekly updates from various county departments.