Fayette County Board of Supervisors
9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 county courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Approve Agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 meeting.
4. Approval of Claims.
5. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
a. Consider approval of a cost sharing agreement with the Iowa DNR and DOT for the paving of Ivy Road through Volga Lake State Park. Agreement number 2022-SP-016.
6. Approve appointment to the Conservation Board.
7. Set date for the Public Hearings for the Solar Ordinance and Solar Fees.
8. Share updates from committees.
9. Weekly updates from various County Departments.