Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting
9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, county courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Approve Agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, September 20, 2021 meeting.
4. Approval of claims.
5. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
6. 9:30 a.m. — Meet with city of Oelwein officials for a discussion and possible decision regarding the Dispatch Center.
7. 10 a.m. — Review and Approval of the Master Matrix for Mark Nelson home site.
8. Discussion and possible approval of rental contract for Juvenile Court Services.
9. Discussion and possible approval of proposal for video surveillance system for courthouse.
10. Approval of 12 -month Class C Native Wine Permit with Living Quarters, Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales for MadKat, LLC d/b/a Heaven Boutique Winery.
11. Conference Call with Carlton Salmons regarding provision of legal advice concerning open records document requests. Probable closed session.
12. Share updates from committees.
13. Weekly updates from various County Departments.