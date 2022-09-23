Fayette County Board of Supervisors Meeting
9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, county courthouse, West Union
Fayette County Board of Supervisors Meeting
9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, county courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 meeting.
4. Approval of claims.
5. Approval of the annual urban renewal report for the fiscal year 2021-2022.
6. Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update.
7. Discussion and decision regarding letter to the Iowa Utilities Board concerning pipeline.
8. Road trip with the county engineer to view roads and look at projects.
9. Share updates from committees.
10. Weekly updates from county departments
