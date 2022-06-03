Fayette County Board of Supervisors
9 a.m., Monday, June 6, county courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, May 23 meeting.
4. Approval of claims.
5. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
a. Approval of the Fayette County Engineer’s Contract for July 1, 2022 –June 30, 2024.
6. 9:30 a.m. — Meet with Arnell Ernst, Clerk of Courts, for a discussion and decision concerning adding extra outlets in the courtrooms.
7. 10 a.m. — Discussion and decision to set date and time for proposed budget amendment for Fayette County Roadside Department.
8. Approve the transfer of funds from the General Basic Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund per budget
9. Approve the transfer of funds from the Rural Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund per budget.
10. Discussion and decision concerning update to fire panel in conjunction with elevator update.
11. Discussion and decision on supervisor’s employee wages for fiscal year 2022/23.
12. Review and approval of the Solutions Support agreement for the next fiscal year.
13. (Possible) Road Trip with the county engineer to view roads and look at projects.
14. Share updates from committees.
15. Weekly updates from various county departments.