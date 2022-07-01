Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting
9 a.m., Tuesday, July 5, courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, June 27, meeting.
4. Approval of claims.
5. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
6. 10 a.m. — Conference call with representative from Schumacher Elevator for an update on the Elevator Project.
7. 10:30 a.m. — Presentation on HR services by Tiffany Johansen and consider contracting HR services with Johansen Consulting.
8. Discussion and possible decision regarding the Contract for services between Lynch Dallas P.C. and Fayette County.
9. Approve a 12-month Class C Liquor License with Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales for Rustic Chic, LLC., dba Rustic Chic Event Center.
10.(possible) Road Trip with the County Engineer to View Roads and Look at Projects.
11. Share updates from committees.
12. Weekly updates from various County Departments.