Fayette County Board of Supervisors
9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 15
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 meeting.
4. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
5. 9:30 a.m. — Meet with Jamie Hoey and Jess Wegner from Public Health for an update on finances and services.
6. 2nd tier canvass of votes for the city/school election.
7. Approve resolution supporting the Home Base Iowa Initiative.
8. Review and approve the tax increment financing indebtedness certification to the county auditor.
9. 10:30 a.m. — Consideration of strategy with counsel for threatened lawsuit by Dr. Anthony Leo, ousted Board of Health member. Probable closed session per Iowa Code 21.5(1)c.
10. Share updates from committees.
11. Weekly updates from various county departments.