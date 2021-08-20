Fayette County Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 9 a.m., Monday, Aug 23, in the second floor meeting room of the county courthouse.
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Aug. 16 meeting.
4. Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update.
5. 10 a.m. — Consideration of and possible action on removal from Fayette County Board of Health of Dr. Anthony Leo under Iowa Code Section 331.321(1)(e); with possible closed session under Iowa Code Section 21.5(1(c)), 21.5(1)(i) and 622.10.
6. Approval of property tax suspensions per Iowa Code 427.9.
7. Discussion and decision regarding request for funding for West Union Parks and Rec project.
8. Approval of annual urban renewal report for the fiscal year 2020-2021.
9. Certification of property tax levies for the 2021-2022 collection.
10. Review and approval of 28E agreement for funding for services between Helping Services for Youth and Families and Fayette County.
11. Approve 12-month Class C Liquor License with Outdoor Service and Sunday Sales for Big Rock Country Club.
12. Share updates from committees.
13. Weekly updates from various County Departments.