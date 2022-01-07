Fayette County Board of Supervisors
9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 10
1. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Approve Agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Jan. 3, and the Thursday, Jan. 6 Meetings.
4. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
5. 9:15 a.m. — Public Hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Road Improvement and Refunding Loan Agreement.
6. Approve Resolution taking additional action on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Road Improvement and Refunding Loan Agreement, Authorizing Term Sheet, and setting date for the sale of General Obligation Road Improvement and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022.
7. Approve engagement letter with Piper Sandler for bond financing.
8. 10 a.m. Planning and Zoning meeting
NEW BUSINESS
#502, John & Janice Grafenberg, West Union, IA are requesting a Waiver of the Subdivision Ordinance to split 1.00 acre from a 125.83-acre parcel in Dover Township.
#503, Butikofer Investments, LLC, Elgin, IA is requesting a Waiver of the Subdivision Ordinance to split 8 acres from a 104.88-acre parcel. 2 splits of .58 acres in Bethel Township inear Hawkeye.
#504, Kenneth & Minnie Miller Unified Credit Trust, Fayette, IA are requesting a Waiver of the Subdivision Ordinance to split 2.33 acres from a 106.79-acre parcel in Union Township near Fayette.
#505, Kenneth & Minnie Miller Unified Credit Trust, Fayette, IA is requesting a Waiver of the Subdivision Ordinance to split 0.49 acres from a 161.19-acre parcel in Union Township near Fayette
#506, Stanley & Geraldine Ney, Ossian, is requesting a Waiver of the Subdivision Ordinance to split 10 acres from a 17.28-acre parcel in Dover Township near Ossian.
#507, Darrick Schultz, Alpha. Revert the zoning from Light Industrial back to Suburban Residential Zoning District. Original Request #18 on 3/1977 was to rezone from Suburban Residential to Light Industrial. Use has discontinued for a period of 12 months or more. Affected property is Parcel #0132401007 in the SE ¼, NW ¼, SE ¼, Sec. 32, Eden Township in a Light Industrial Zoning District at 25271 Johnson’s Mill Rd., Alpha, IA.
#508, Sharon Reay, Randalia, is requesting a Waiver of the Subdivision Ordinance to split 10.48 acres from a 38.64-acre parcel. The 38.64-acre parcel will be split into 3 separate parcels of 10.48 acres, 9.39 and 18.77. In Harlan Township near Maynard.
9. 10:30 a.m. — Meet with Librarians via Zoom for an update and Budget Request.
10. 11 a.m. —. Meet with Jennifer Stolka for signing of a proclamation proclaiming January as National Mentoring Month in Fayette County.
11. 11:15 a.m. — Meet with Elizabeth Nuss, Clerk of Court, for a discussion regarding the remodeling of an office on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse.
12. 11:30 a.m. — Meet with Blake Gamm, Roadside Management, for review and approval of Weed Commissioner Report.
13. 11:45 a.m. — Discussion regarding OSHA Vaccination and Masking Requirement and approval of Emergency Temporary Standards.
14. Work on Departmental Budgets.
15. Share updates from committees.
16. Weekly updates from various County Departments.