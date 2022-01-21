Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting
9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 24,
county courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Jan. 17, meeting.
4. 9:05 a.m. — Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update.
a. Consider approval of MCM Professional Services Agreement for the E911 communication and paging system upgrade.
b. Consider approval of resolution 485: Posting the weight limits on Fayette County structures.
5. 9:30 a.m. — Public hearing regarding the sale of county property at 18569 Lane Road, commonly known as Prairie View.
6. Approve the sale of county property at 18569 Lane Road, commonly known as Prairie View.
7. 10 a.m. — Meet with Brian Huinker, Midwest Group Benefits, for a discussion regarding county insurance rates.
8. 10:30 a.m. — Meet with Paul Berland, RC & D, for an update and budget request and for an update regarding the American Rescue Plan funds.
9. 11 a.m. — Meet with Jedd Spidell from Riverview Center for an update and budget request.
10. 11:30 a.m. — Meet with Sheriff Marty Fisher for a review of budget.
11. Approve a 12-month Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Sam Schmitt Enterprises Ltd. d/b/a Alpha Tavern.
12. Set date for the public hearing for the proposed property tax levy for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
13. Work on departmental budgets.
14. Road trip with the county engineer to view roads and look at projects.
15. Share updates from committees.
16. Weekly updates from various county departments.