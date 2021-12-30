Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting
9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 3, courthouse, West Union
1. Call to order.
2. Appointments of chair and vice-chair for 2022.
3. Pledge of allegiance.
4. Approve agenda.
5. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Dec. 27, meeting.
6. Approval of claims.
7. Designation of official newspapers for 2022.
8. Appointments of engineer, sanitation and zoning admin., weed commissioner, community services director, veterans’ affairs director, relief director and tourism director.
9. Appointments of board members to Various Boards.
10. Appointments to the Fayette County Board of Health.
11. Appointment to the Fayette County Conservation Board.
12. Appointment to the Fayette County Civil Service Commission.
13. Appointments to the Fayette County Zoning Board of Adjustment.
14. Appointments to the Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission.
15. Appointments to the Fayette County Cemetery Commission.
16. Appoint members to the Fayette County Compensation Commission for Eminent Domain Proceedings.
17. Appointment of Fayette County Medical Examiner.
18. Appointments to the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission.
19. Appointment to the Oran Sanitation District.
20. Appointment to the Turkey River Watershed Authority.
21. Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update.
22. Approve Resolution authorizing the use of a term sheet in connection with 2022 general obligation road improvement and refunding bonds.
23. 9:30 a.m. — Second reading of proposed ordinance no. 47 (Fayette County Local Option Sales and Services Tax Ordinance).
24. Share updates from committees.
25. Weekly updates from various county departments.
26. Work on departmental budgets.