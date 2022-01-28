Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting,
9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 31, county courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Jan. 4 meeting.
4. Approval of claims.
5. 9:05 a.m. — Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update and to consider awarding H Avenue Bridge Replacement Project to K Construction Inc. in the amount of $347,870.60.
6. Approve resolution 488 awarding the private placement of General Obligation Road Improvements and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 and authorizing the call of outstanding Bonds.
7. Review and approve Local Match Resolution 489 for the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program.
8. Approve the Fayette County EMA to be authorized to execute on behalf of Fayette County for the Hazard Mitigation project and file it with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
9. Approve a 12-month Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Sam Schmitt Enterprises Ltd. d/b/a Alpha Tavern.
10. Approve an 8-month Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Lizzy Rose, LLC, d/b/a Hickory Grove Golf Course.
11. 10:30 a.m. — Exempt labor negotiation strategy session.
12. Work on departmental budgets.
13. Road trip with the county engineer to view roads and look at projects.
14. Share updates from committees.
15. Weekly updates from various county departments.