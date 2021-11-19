Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting
9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22, Fayette County Courthouse, West Union.
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Nov. 15, meeting.
4. Approval of claims.
5. Set date for the public hearing to review and approve adopting new precinct boundaries following the 2020 census.
6. Assignment of Tax Sale Certificate 2019-183 to the city of Hawkeye.
7. Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update.
8. Approve resolution to vacate a portion of County Home Road, now known as Lane Road.
9. Sign offer to buy real estate and acceptance at 18569 Lane Road, Fayette.
10. 10 a.m. — Conference call with Amy Reasner, Attorney. “Exempt session pursuant to Iowa Code Section 20.17(3), which states that public employers’ strategy meetings with respect to labor negotiations are exempt from the provisions of Chapter 21.”
11. 11 a.m. — Consideration of Strategy with counsel for threatened lawsuit by Dr. Anthony Leo. Probable closed session per Iowa Code 21.5(1)©. No legal action has been filed by Leo.
12. Share updates from committees.
13. Weekly updates from various County Departments.