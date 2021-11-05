Fayette County Board of Supervisors
9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 8
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 meeting.
4. Approval of claims.
5. Review and possible approval of tax abatement on parcel #1821151003 in the City of Oelwein.
6. Review and possible approval of petition for Property Tax Suspension under Code of Iowa Section 427.8, Parcel # 1822302004.
7. Approval of memorandum of understanding with Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local Union No. 238.
8. Meet with Joel Fantz, countyengineer, for an update.
a. Consider approval of Road Classification Map.
9. 10 a.m. — Meet with Mallory Hanson, Economic Development, for a discussion and possible approval of a Resolution becoming a Home Base Iowa County.
10. 10:30 a.m. — Update from ISICS System Builder, Motorola, on the State Wide Radio System.
11. 11:30 a.m. — Canvass the Nov. 2, 2021 City School Election.
12. Share updates from committees.
13. Weekly updates from various county departments.