Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting, Monday, Jan. 17, 9 a.m.
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Jan. 10 meeting.
4. Approval of claims.
5. 9:05 a.m. — Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update and review of budget.
6. 9:45 a.m. — Meet with Rod Marlatt, Conservation and Blake Gamm, Roadside for a review of budgets.
7. 10:30 a.m. — Meet with Kyle Jacobsen, County Treasurer, for a review of budget.
8. 11 a.m. — Meet with Karen Ford, County Recorder, for a review of budget.
9. Approve quarterly reports of elected officials.
10. Approve semi-annual report of County Treasurer.
11. Approve the use of the Courthouse Lawn for the Historical Society for an event on Feb. 5.
12. Work on departmental budgets.
13. Road trip with the county engineer to view roads and look at projects.
14. Share updates from committees.
15. Weekly updates from various county departments.