Fayette County Board of Supervisors
Monday, Aug. 8
9 a.m.
1. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Approve Agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, August 1, 2022 meeting.
4. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
5. 10 a.m. Planning and Zoning:
#526, Alice Schaer for Schaer Farm LLC, Elgin, IA is requesting a Waiver of the Subdivision Ordinance to split approx. 13 acres from a 176-acre parcel. Affected property is a portion of Parcel #0816400007 located in the SW¼, SE¼, Section 16, Pleasant Valley Township in an Ag Zoning District at 4298 Golden Rd., Elgin, IA.
6. Set date for Public Hearing for Fayette County Budget Amendment.
7. Approve appointment of new rural board member to the Elgin Library.
8. Discussion regarding appointment to the Civil Service Commisson.
9. Road Trip with the County Engineer to View Roads and Look at Projects.
10. Share updates from committees.
11. Weekly updates from various County Departments.
Board Meetings may be recorded.
