Fayette County Board of Supervisors
9 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13
1. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Approve Agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, August 30, 2021 meeting.
4. 9:30 a.m., Discussion and possible approval of Abatement of taxes Grace United Methodist Church, Oelwein
5. 9.45 a.m., Meet with Matthew Marsala, West Union Chamber discussion and possible approval of permission to use parking lot and lawn for West Union Block Party Oct. 9.
6. 10 a.m., Meet with Sheriff Fisher and Brenda VandeVorde E911 for discussion regarding bonding for the E911 project.
7. Approval of claims
8. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
A. Consider approval of Federal Aid – HSIP-SWAP-C033(143)-FJ-33 funding agreement for Nature Road
B. Consider approval of a contract modification with Iowa Planes Signing for pavement striping.
9. Discussion and possible approval of 28E agreement between Iowa Department of Natural Resourses and Fayette County
10. Share updates from committees.
11. Weekly updates from various County Depts.