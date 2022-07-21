Board of Directors’ Monthly Meeting
July 25, 2022 @ 9 a.m.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 5:55 pm
Board of Directors’ Monthly Meeting
July 25, 2022 @ 9 a.m.
Building C Board Room – Elkader
Teleconference: Phone: 855-880-1246, Meeting ID: 999 6610 0230 #, Participant ID: #
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Agenda Approval
4. Public Comment
5. Consent Items
a. Board Meeting Minutes — June 20, 2022
b. Board Secretary’s Financial Report
c. Agency Treasurer’s Financial Report
6. Outstanding Claims
7. Reports
. Board Members & Committees
a. Administrator
b. Director of Educational Services
c. Director of Special Education
8. Unfinished Business
9. New Business
. Personnel Recommendations
b. MJ Care Agreement
c. aha! Process, Inc. Presenter Agreement
d. Position Description — School-Based Teacher Librarian
e. South Winneshiek CSD Sharing Agreement — School-Based Teacher Librarian
f. Future Board Meeting Dates and Times
10. Board Information and Discussion Items
11. Adjournment
Anyone wishing to address the Board of Directors should notify the Board Secretary at least 30 minutes prior to the meeting.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing in the afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High around 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.