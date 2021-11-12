Oelwein Board of Education meeting
7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, Central Office
View live or recorded on Youtube
1. Call to Order
2. Acknowledgement of fact of quorum
3. Closed session for superintendent evaluation
4. Approval of agenda
5. Review the Board’s Common Message
6. Open Forum for District Residents who would like to speak to any item on the agenda
7. Presentations
8. Reports on issues impacting education in the district
9. Public Hearings
10. Discussion Items
12. Consent Agenda Items
a. Board Correspondence
b. Approve minutes of Oct. 18 regular meeting
c. Claims and accounts
d. Personnel
e. 2nd Reading of Board Policy 807.1
f. Contracts and agreements
13. Action items of business:
a. Approve FY21 bank accounts
b. Approve OMS auditorium renovation bids
c. Approve SBRC Application for LIED Center administrative costs for 22-23 school year
d. Approve SBRC application for River Hills administrative costs for 22-23 school year
e. Approve transfer of ESSER II funds from General to Nutrition Funds
f. Approve transfer of ESSER II funds from General to PPEL Funds
g. Approve SBRC application for increased enrollment funding
h. Approve SBRC application for Oelwein enrollment out funding
i. Approve SBRC application for LEP Instruction beyond 5 years funding
j. Approve civil engineering contract with CGA to review and propose OHS parking lot solutions
k. Approve general election canvas results for 2021 school board member elections
13. District Level Reports
14. Discussion and comments by board members
15. Upcoming events, meetings, announcements
16. Adjournment
New Board Organizational Meeting:
1. Call to Order by Board Secretary as President Pro-Term
2. Verify fact of a quorum
3. Election of President and Vice-President of New Board
4. Administer Oath of Office to newly elected officers
Action Items of Business:
5. Approve Board Committee Assignments for FY22
6. Approve Board Policy 402.18 and supporting documents Employee Vaccination/Testing for COVID-19
7. Discussion and Comments by Board Members
8. Adjournment