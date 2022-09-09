Oelwein City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at 20 Second Ave. SW.
Oelwein City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at 20 Second Ave. SW.
Pledge of Allegiance
Additions or Deletions
Citizens Public Comments
Consent Agenda
1. Consideration of a motion to approve the August 22 minutes.
2. Consideration of a motion approving the amendment for the Class ‘C’ Liquor License for the American Legion Ross Reid Post No. 9.
3. Consideration of a motion to approve the Class ‘E’ Liquor License renewal for Fareway Stores, Inc.
Ordinances
4. Consideration of an Ordinance amending Oelwein City Code Section 22 Article VII — Golf Carts — First Reading.
5. Consideration of an Ordinance Adding Chapter 23 Article IX — Drones — First Reading
Resolutions
6. Consideration of a Resolution accepting the deed to 33 South Frederick.
Motions
7. Consideration of a motion accepting the recommendation of the Planning, Finance, Enterprise, and Economic Development Committee on the Hotel/Motel Application for the Williams Center for the Arts.
8. Consideration of a motion authorizing signatures on the statement of work and payment in the amount of $11,650 to CivicPlus for code codification services.
9. Consideration of a motion to award the bid of the Residential and Commercial Building Demolition Project to Bryan Construction, Inc. in the amount of $235,146.
10. Consideration of a motion to award the bid of the Asbestos Remediation Project #2 to Site Services, Inc. in the amount of $26,850.
11. Consideration of a motion to permit the hosting of the 2022 Homecoming Dance on the Oelwein High School Football Field on September 16th, 2022 starting after the football game until midnight.
Reports: Committee Reports, Council Updates, Mayor’s Report, City Attorney’s Report, City Administrator’s Report
— Mira Schmitt-Cash
