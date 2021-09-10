Oelwein City Council
6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13
20 Second Ave. S.W., Oelwein
Pledge of Allegiance
Call to Order
Roll Call
Additions or Deletions
Citizens Public Comments
Consent Agenda
1. Consideration of a motion to approve the minutes of the August 23, 2021 Council meeting
2. Consideration of a Class ‘C’ Liquor and Sunday Sales Renewal for Ross Reid Post #9 of the American Legion
3. Consideration of a new Class ‘E’ Liquor and Sunday Sales Permit for Jimmy Stores 786 Inc.
4. Consideration of a motion to approve Cigarette Permit Application for Jimmy Stores 786 Inc
5. Consideration of an Ordinance amending Section 3-171 to reduce Park and Recreation Commission to Five Members
6. Consideration of a Resolution of the City of Oelwein, Iowa adopting policies for Demolition Assistance
7. Consideration of a Resolution of the City of Oelwein, Iowa adopting policies for House Forfeiture
8. Consideration of a Resolution Authorizing Temporary Closure of Public Ways or Grounds for Oelwein Community High School 2021 Homecoming Parade and Activities
9. Consideration of a motion to proceed with Trail Improvement Segment 2
10. Consideration of a motion to move forward on Oelwein Municipal Airport Runway Maintenance Project in the amount of local match of $46,111.10
11. Consideration of a motion to amend Pay Request No. 4 to Bacon Concrete, LLC from $175,486.34 to $80,931.45 for work completed on Segment 1 Trail Improvements Project
12. Consideration of a motion to approve pay estimate No. 5 for Segment 1 Trail Improvements in the amount of $85,775.82
13. Consideration of a recommendation from Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee re: Hotel Motel Funding Application from Williams Center for the Arts in the amount of $1,500.00
Committee Reports
14. Report from Stewart on August Airport Board meeting
Council Updates
Mayor’s Report
A. Senior Seminar — Skate Park
City Attorney’s Report
A. City Attorney’s Report
City Administrator’s Report
A. City Administrator Memo
Executive Session
2. Consideration of a motion to enter into executive session for a discussion on collective bargaining negotiations and strategy meetings of public employees.
Consideration of a motion to return to regular session
Adjournment