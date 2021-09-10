Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein City Council

6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13

20 Second Ave. S.W., Oelwein

Pledge of Allegiance

Call to Order

Roll Call

Additions or Deletions

Citizens Public Comments

Consent Agenda

1. Consideration of a motion to approve the minutes of the August 23, 2021 Council meeting

2. Consideration of a Class ‘C’ Liquor and Sunday Sales Renewal for Ross Reid Post #9 of the American Legion

3. Consideration of a new Class ‘E’ Liquor and Sunday Sales Permit for Jimmy Stores 786 Inc.

4. Consideration of a motion to approve Cigarette Permit Application for Jimmy Stores 786 Inc

5. Consideration of an Ordinance amending Section 3-171 to reduce Park and Recreation Commission to Five Members

6. Consideration of a Resolution of the City of Oelwein, Iowa adopting policies for Demolition Assistance

7. Consideration of a Resolution of the City of Oelwein, Iowa adopting policies for House Forfeiture

8. Consideration of a Resolution Authorizing Temporary Closure of Public Ways or Grounds for Oelwein Community High School 2021 Homecoming Parade and Activities

9. Consideration of a motion to proceed with Trail Improvement Segment 2

10. Consideration of a motion to move forward on Oelwein Municipal Airport Runway Maintenance Project in the amount of local match of $46,111.10

11. Consideration of a motion to amend Pay Request No. 4 to Bacon Concrete, LLC from $175,486.34 to $80,931.45 for work completed on Segment 1 Trail Improvements Project

12. Consideration of a motion to approve pay estimate No. 5 for Segment 1 Trail Improvements in the amount of $85,775.82

13. Consideration of a recommendation from Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee re: Hotel Motel Funding Application from Williams Center for the Arts in the amount of $1,500.00

Committee Reports

14. Report from Stewart on August Airport Board meeting

Council Updates

Mayor’s Report

A. Senior Seminar — Skate Park

City Attorney’s Report

A. City Attorney’s Report

City Administrator’s Report

A. City Administrator Memo

Executive Session

2. Consideration of a motion to enter into executive session for a discussion on collective bargaining negotiations and strategy meetings of public employees.

Consideration of a motion to return to regular session

Adjournment

