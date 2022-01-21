OELWEIN CITY COUNCIL MEETING
20 Second Ave. SW
6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24
Mayor: Brett DeVore
Mayor Pro Tem: Lynda Payne
Council Members: Karen Seeders, Tom Stewart, Matt Weber, Dave Garrigus, Dave Lenz
Pledge of Allegiance
Call to Order
Roll Call
Additions or Deletions
Citizens Public Comments — See Guidelines for Public Comments Below
Consent Agenda
1. Consideration of a Motion to approve the minutes from the January 10th, 2022 Council meeting
2. Claims Resolution in the amount of $679,453.61
Public Hearing
3. Public Hearing on Proposal to Enter into an Essential Purpose Loan Agreement
4. Public Hearing on Proposal to Enter into an Aquatic Center Loan Agreement.
5. Public Hearing on Proposal to Enter into a Recreation Trails Loan Agreement.
6. Public Hearing on Proposal to Enter into a City Hall Loan Agreement.
7. Public Hearing for CDBG-CV Plaza Improvement Project.
Resolutions
8. Consideration of a Resolution taking additional action on proposals to enter into General Obligation Loan Agreements and combining Loan Agreements.
9. Consideration of a Resolution to approve the CDBG-CV grant application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
10. Consideration of a Resolution to approve the Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment.
Motions
11. Consideration of a Motion to approve the Duplication of Benefits Policy
12. Consideration of a Motion to Take Ownership of the Plaza Community Center upon award of a CDBG Grant.
13. Consideration of a Motion to approve Pay Request Number 3 in the amount of $103,144.00 to Summers’ Enterprises, Inc.
14. Consideration of a Motion to approve Pay Request Number 4 in the amount of $70,282.23 to Summers’ Enterprises, Inc.
15. Consideration of a Motion to approve Pay Request Number 5 in the amount of $60,559.51 to Summers’ Enterprises, Inc.
16. Consideration of a motion to set a public hearing on the Proposed Property Tax Levy for February 14, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. at the Oelwein City Hall.
17. Consideration of a Motion to approve Fire Station Improvement Project.
Committee Reports
18. Report from Payne on Library Board Meeting
19. Report from Lenz on Park and Recreation Commission
Council Updates
Mayor’s Report
City Attorney’s Report
A. City Attorney
City Administrator’s Report
A. City Administrator’s Report
Adjournment
ii. Additional Information
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, those requiring accommodation for Council meetings should notify the City Clerk’s Office at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at 319-283-5440