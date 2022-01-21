Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN CITY COUNCIL MEETING

20 Second Ave. SW

6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24

Mayor: Brett DeVore

Mayor Pro Tem: Lynda Payne

Council Members: Karen Seeders, Tom Stewart, Matt Weber, Dave Garrigus, Dave Lenz

Pledge of Allegiance

Call to Order

Roll Call

Additions or Deletions

Citizens Public Comments — See Guidelines for Public Comments Below

Consent Agenda

1. Consideration of a Motion to approve the minutes from the January 10th, 2022 Council meeting

2. Claims Resolution in the amount of $679,453.61

Public Hearing

3. Public Hearing on Proposal to Enter into an Essential Purpose Loan Agreement

4. Public Hearing on Proposal to Enter into an Aquatic Center Loan Agreement.

5. Public Hearing on Proposal to Enter into a Recreation Trails Loan Agreement.

6. Public Hearing on Proposal to Enter into a City Hall Loan Agreement.

7. Public Hearing for CDBG-CV Plaza Improvement Project.

Resolutions

8. Consideration of a Resolution taking additional action on proposals to enter into General Obligation Loan Agreements and combining Loan Agreements.

9. Consideration of a Resolution to approve the CDBG-CV grant application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

10. Consideration of a Resolution to approve the Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment.

Motions

11. Consideration of a Motion to approve the Duplication of Benefits Policy

12. Consideration of a Motion to Take Ownership of the Plaza Community Center upon award of a CDBG Grant.

13. Consideration of a Motion to approve Pay Request Number 3 in the amount of $103,144.00 to Summers’ Enterprises, Inc.

14. Consideration of a Motion to approve Pay Request Number 4 in the amount of $70,282.23 to Summers’ Enterprises, Inc.

15. Consideration of a Motion to approve Pay Request Number 5 in the amount of $60,559.51 to Summers’ Enterprises, Inc.

16. Consideration of a motion to set a public hearing on the Proposed Property Tax Levy for February 14, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. at the Oelwein City Hall.

17. Consideration of a Motion to approve Fire Station Improvement Project.

Committee Reports

18. Report from Payne on Library Board Meeting

19. Report from Lenz on Park and Recreation Commission

Council Updates

Mayor’s Report

City Attorney’s Report

A. City Attorney

City Administrator’s Report

A. City Administrator’s Report

Adjournment

ii. Additional Information

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, those requiring accommodation for Council meetings should notify the City Clerk’s Office at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at 319-283-5440

