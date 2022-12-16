Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Oelwein School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in the Central Office.

Approval of Agenda (any items to be removed from the consent agenda)

Tags

Trending Food Videos