The Oelwein School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in the Central Office.
Approval of Agenda (any items to be removed from the consent agenda)
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Oelwein School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in the Central Office.
Approval of Agenda (any items to be removed from the consent agenda)
Open Forum for District Residents who would like to speak to any item on the agenda
Presentation of ISPP, ESSA, and IDEA-DA Data — Ehn
Reports on issues impacting education in the district
Discussion of ISFIS School Finance Diagram
Consent Agenda Items includes Board Correspondence; approve Minutes of Nov. 21, 2022, Regular Meeting and Organizational Meeting; claims and accounts, personnel; and contracts / agreements including approval of three mid-term graduates; and open enrollments.
Action Items of Business:
Approve SBRC application for River Hills Administrative Costs for the 2023-2024 school year — Rueber
Approve SBRC At-Risk/Dropout Prevention Modified Supplemental Funding for the maximum amount of $373,829
Approve updated job descriptions
Approve engineer/architect for Sacred Heart HVAC project
District level reports
Discussion and comments by board members
Upcoming events, meetings, announcements
Closed session for superintendent evaluation
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Overcast. High 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.