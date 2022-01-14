The Oelwein School Board
Monday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m. Central Office boardroom. (The school board-approved calendar has this as a no-school day because of professional development.)
The meeting includes:
• A presentation on the five-year budget projection
• Public hearings on plans for ESSER III and Return to Learn.
• Review of Board Policy 100 Series, discussion.
• Approval of the consent agenda
Action items of business:
• Approve required transfer of ESSER III funds from General to Nutrition
• Approve required transfer of ESSER III funds from General to PPEL
• Approve 5 year renewal copier lease with Access Systems
• Approve request to the SBRC for funding related to FY22 SWVPP
Persons may view the open meeting live or recorded on YouTube.
After adjournment, the board will enter a closed session exempt from Iowa Open Meetings Law for negotiations. As provided by Iowa Code, “Negotiating sessions, strategy meetings of public employers or employee organizations, mediation and the deliberative process of arbitrators shall be exempt from the provisions of Chapter 21 (the open meetings law)” (20.17.[3]).