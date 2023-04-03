The Oelwein School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3 in the Central Office for a budget hearing and tentative approval of the budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, along with a couple of pay agreements.
Other action items include:
•The Oelwein Support Staff Association has approved a 6.05% increase.
•A non-unionized group compensation package is proposed at a 4.59% increase.
•Also affecting pay is an item approving Teacher Leadership and Compensation positions and changes for the 2023-24 school year.
•The management resolution for a $600,000 levy will be presented, along with the budget guarantee resolution.
A DECA trip to nationals is up for approval as well.
