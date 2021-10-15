The Oelwein School Board Monday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. Central Office
Agenda main points:
Open Forum for District Residents who would like to speak to any item on the agenda
Presentation: State Assessment Data — Superintendent Josh Ehn and Principals
Reports on issues impacting education in the district
Discussion: IASB — State Conference and School Board Development
Consent Agenda Items
—Board Correspondence
—Approve Minutes of Sept. 20 Regular Meeting
—Claims and Accounts
—Personnel
—Contracts / Agreements
—Open Enrollment
Action Items of Business
—Oelwein Activities 2021-2022 Fundraising Schedule
—First Reading of Board Policy 807.1
—Out of State Travel Request for FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana
—Request for Proposal of a New 65 Passenger Bus
District Level Reports
Discussion and Comments by Board Members
Upcoming Events, Meetings, Announcements
Closed Session for Superintendent Evaluation per Iowa Code 21.5[1](i)