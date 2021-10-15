Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein School Board Monday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. Central Office

Agenda main points:

Open Forum for District Residents who would like to speak to any item on the agenda

Presentation: State Assessment Data — Superintendent Josh Ehn and Principals

Reports on issues impacting education in the district

Discussion: IASB — State Conference and School Board Development

Consent Agenda Items

—Board Correspondence

—Approve Minutes of Sept. 20 Regular Meeting

—Claims and Accounts

—Personnel

—Contracts / Agreements

—Open Enrollment

Action Items of Business

—Oelwein Activities 2021-2022 Fundraising Schedule

—First Reading of Board Policy 807.1

—Out of State Travel Request for FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana

—Request for Proposal of a New 65 Passenger Bus

District Level Reports

Discussion and Comments by Board Members

Upcoming Events, Meetings, Announcements

Closed Session for Superintendent Evaluation per Iowa Code 21.5[1](i)

 
 
 

