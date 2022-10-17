The Oelwein School Board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m. in the Central Office, note change of location from announcement last week.
The agenda includes:
Open Forum
Presentations: District Performance Data
Reports on issues impacting education in the district
Public Hearings
Discussion Items: SAVE/PPEL FY23 and Beyond
Consent Agenda: Board Correspondence, Approve Minutes of September 19, 2022 Regular Meeting, Claims and Accounts, Personnel, Contracts / Agreements, Open Enrollment
Action Items of Business:
Approve First Reading of Board Policy 700 Series
Approve Updated Signers for the Activity Fund and Community Bank of Oelwein
Approve Exclusive Partnership with GameOne/Nike as the exclusive dealer of athletic jerseys and team stores
Approve Legislative Priorities
District Level Reports
Discussion and Comments by Board Members
Upcoming Events, Meetings, Announcements
IASB Annual Convention — Des Moines — November 17, 2022
Closed Session for Superintendent Evaluation (to evaluate the professional competency of an individual who requests a closed session)
