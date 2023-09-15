WEST UNION — Fayette County Supervisors will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in the courthouse.
1. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Approve Agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, meeting.
4. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for a Secondary Roads update.
5. Review and approval of adjustment to salaries of individuals within the Fayette County Attorney’s Office.
6. Consider approving contract for SpyGlass to audit the County’s telecom spending.
7. Appoint Linda Hoopes to the UERPC Board to fill a vacancy.
8. Update from ISAC conference on HF718
9. Set date for NFV government class tour of courthouse.
10. Discussion regarding Budget Amendment.
11. Share updates from committees/departments.
12. Weekly updates from various County Departments.
NOTICE: Board meetings may be recorded.