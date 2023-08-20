MIRA SCHMITT-CASH
Leonard “Bud” Burke of Oelwein, formerly of Hazleton, will turn 99 on Aug. 23, 2023. His many roles in life have included those of family man, agricultural and industrial worker, and World War II combat veteran.
Bud Burke married Bev Warthan of Oelwein in 1948. Their three children are, Leonard Jr. or Marshalltown, Virginia Carr of Colorado, and Robert of Colorado. Geographically, their four grandchildren make their homes ranging from Tennessee to Alaska.
Friends hosted a surprise party in his honor earlier this month with the extra surprise of a newspaper interview.
Burke completed freshman year of high school at Hazleton, leaving at age 13 to help his dad, Robert Burke, on the farm. In 1944, he joined the U.S. Army, serving in the Pacific theater during World War II.
In 1944, Burke joined the U.S. Army, serving for a little over two years. This included the 1st Cavalry Division, which took him to the Pacific theater to fight troops allegiant to Imperial Japan, “primarily in the Philippines,” which had fallen to Japan in 1942. Burke and his compatriots assisted in efforts at the “Ipo Dam above Manila,” he said.
The recently liberated city of Manila suffered an acute water shortage until Allied units captured the Ipo Dam, per the Warfare History Network online.
The objectives were clear: “Stay alive (by) shooting, fighting, digging holes to stay in. About 90 days of it,” Burke said. “It was pretty simple, but it wasn’t easy. You looked for them to shoot them before they looked for you to shoot you.”
His tour in the Army lasted “a little over two years,” after which he worked at various other jobs a little under two years, about which point he restarted farming northwest of town, halfway between Oelwein and Westgate. He and Bev married in 1948, about this point on the timeline.
His agricultural career, which started on the family farm, resumed after working at various other jobs for a year or two after the Army.
He farmed for 12 years — hogs, cattle, corn beans and hay, worked construction, worked at John Deere, and spent three decades as a USDA meat inspector based in Dubuque. He retired over 34 years ago.
Cards and well wishes can be sent to him at 728 South Lawn Terrace; Oelwein, IA 50662.