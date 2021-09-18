By MIRA SCHMITT-CASH
Economic options for row crop producers in the wake of damaging storms — particularly high winds and hail that blew through the area Aug. 24 — was the focus of a recent set of workshops from Iowa State University Extension.
Field specialists from ISU and the private sector such as a crop insurance carrier discussed the agronomics of crops, specifically corn, at meetings earlier this month in West Union, Tripoli and Independence.
“With the derecho occurring last year, we were able to learn a lot of lessons from those events to educate us on what our options are,” said Joshua Michel, a field agronomist covering northeast Iowa for ISU Extension.
Many farmers have already assessed, or had their insurer assess, what type of damage occurred, asking such questions as: Are stalks partly or completely leaning over, snapped off, hail-damaged?
IF HARVESTING A FIELD
There are a few different harvest options, Michel said.
1. Chop the corn for silage. This usually only works with livestock nearby to which to feed the silage.
2. Harvest it with the combine, in the modern tradition — with exceptions.
“This is not going to be a traditional harvest you see every fall because (of) a lot of damaged stalks,” Michel said. “Harvest is going to be particularly slow. Take it slow, take breaks, manage stress to the best of your ability.”
To facilitate an easier harvest, he said to consider adjusting combine settings or adding attachments.
If combining, farmers should also watch for storm debris that might be strewn in the fields, Oran farmer Kevin Voy indicated in a separate interview.
Farmers should also prepare for increased yield losses and ear rots or mold. Normally when corn is standing up, there is better airflow around the plant. That’s not so “when you have plants in some places literally laying on the ground or within a foot of ground,” Michel said.
Consider secondary and tertiary impacts, he said: “If I make this decision now, how will that impact me later down the road?” Michel said weather conditions in the next few weeks, for instance, will play a role in ear rots, and that will play a role in grain quality and feed potential for livestock operations.
Also consider: “What’s the best way to store this grain? Is it worth storing? Or should I try to sell it ASAP?”
“Most of it should be worth going after and drying,” Michel said.
Damage varies. Michel cited lessons from last year’s derecho.
“This year farmers are going to have to at least go out and attempt to harvest those fields,” Michel said. “Having their crop adjustor there to see how well that works or doesn’t go, that’ll play that story out as well.”
3. Graze it with livestock, if any.
“Unfortunately in some areas, we’re pretty limited on cattle nearby,” he said.
“Other precautions — again — ear rots and molds can cause issues for cattle if we’re not careful,” Michel said, noting the level tolerated varies by species.
“Also how much grain we’re allowing cattle to feed upon,” he added, is another precaution.
“With the amount of starch that’s in a corn kernel — if I let my kids go to an all-you-can-eat ice cream buffet on an empty stomach, they’re going to eat all they can, and they will get a tummy ache,” Michel said.
It’s the same thing with cattle, he said.
“Over a course of time, up to two weeks, you have to slowly adjust their diet,” he said.
FIELDS NOT HARVESTED
“For the fields that cannot be harvested,” Michel said; “we want to control the amount of volunteer corn for the following year.”
There’s an enormous chance for volunteer corn plants, which causes yield problems in next year’s corn and soybeans.
If producers cannot harvest their fields — Michel encouraged them to go out with a tillage implement, or machine that will chop stocks, to encourage the kernels to germinate this winter. This will cause them to grow, freeze and die, leading to less volunteer corn to deal with in the spring.
“The thing we learned with the derecho is to control volunteer corn because it does create a headache with next year’s crop in spring,” Michel said.
“Thankfully if you go to soybeans, there’s a greater number of herbicides to use to control volunteer corn in a soybean field than there is,” Michel said, “in a cornfield. You’re going to definitely want to go to soybeans to make life easier for yourself.”
For farmers still interested in planting cover crops, their success will depend on tillage implements, Michel said.
First, he recommended a high-speed disc implement or stalk shredder.
Normally for cover crops, there are two traditional methods, Michel said.
1. A broadcast spreader works just like spreading salt on a driveway, but you’re spreading seed over the surface which will then germinate.
2. A no-till drill directly plants the cover crop seeds into the ground, allowing seeds to germinate.
The meeting was intended to guide producers through the decision-making process, he said. Producers unable to make the meeting have been calling for more information. Michel’s office phone is listed as 319-523-2371.