Learn about trends in row crop farming at the Northeast Research Farm Field Day, set 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Borlaug Learning Center, 3321 290th Street, Nashua.
This free field day hosted by Iowa State University Extension will feature four guest speakers with topics including: 2022 growing season weather and trends, proper soil fertility management with regards to high fertilizer prices, soybean cyst nematode management, and a crop disease update that will include tar spot. CCA credits will also be available. Contact northeast agronomist Josh Michel, 319-523-2371 for details.