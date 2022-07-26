WEST UNION — The Rage 40 did not disappoint on Tuesday night in West Union as Fayette County Speedway hosted the $2,200-to-win IMCA Modifieds, along with USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, and USRA Hobby Stocks.
At the end of the 40-lap A-Mod feature race, it was local legend Jeff Aikey of Cedar Falls who parked his No. 77 hot rod in Victory Lane. The 60-year-old driver wasted little time finding his way to the front after starting third on the grid. After a few cautions in the opening laps, Aikey got past early race leader Chris Snyder (Dunkerton) and was able to maintain a good distance over eventual runner-up Jeff Larson of Freeport, Ill. throughout the rest of the caution-free race.
“I started my racing career right here 42 years ago,” said an ecstatic Aikey in his post-race interview. “I may be 60 years old, but giving up racing is not something that I have in my future plans!”
Larson, who got a win at Fayette County Speedway earlier this year in his Late Model, closed in on Aikey several times as the leaders fought through lap traffic, but ended up second after charging ahead eight spots.
In third was Pella’s Drew Janssen. While Ryan Duhme of LaMotte finished fourth. Duhme got up as high as second, but apparent damage to his left front wheel caused him to drop back to fourth place. Rounding out the top five was Waterloo’s Ryan Maitland, who is far from unfamiliar with the ⅜-mile speedway after competing for many years in a B-Mod.
Taking the hard-charger honor for the race was Postville’s Josh Roney, who started last in 22nd and finished 11th in the feature. The race was Roney’s first of 2022 in an A-Mod, as he competes regularly in the B-Mod division.
Other area/notable drivers to compete included J.D. Auringer of Waterloo in seventh, Justin O’Brien of West Union in eighth, and Brennen Chipp of Dunkerton in ninth.
The Wilbur Ford/Knapp Logging USRA B-Mod feature race resulted in Decorah racer Kyle Anderson’s first win of the 2022 season. Anderson started on the pole for the 20-lap main event and led it from green to checkered flag to get the $850 payday!
Throughout the duration of the race, Anderson fended off a pair of challengers in Trevor Fecht (Allison) and Brandon Hare (Elma). Both were able to get to the door of Anderson, but were unable to get around the No. 98 as Fecht finished second and Hare would up in third.
In fourth place was Walker’s Alex Zwanziger, who inherited the track points lead by four points over Dan Hovden (Decorah) with his top-five finish, while fifth place went to Keagen Einck of Decorah in his first appearance of the year at FCS.
In the Meyer Custom Chevy USRA Stock Car feature, Decorah’s Mitch Hovden grabbed win No. 3 of the year at FCS and win No. 11 overall of the 2022 season.
Early on, fellow Decorah driver Kyle Falck set the pace, but Hovden was able to get around him after a late-race caution. Falck went on to finish second after starting seventh on the grid, while Kevin Donlan — also of Decorah, took third. The finish put Donlan in the points lead at Fayette County Speedway.
Taking fourth and fifth were a pair of Waukon drivers as Dan Jones was fourth and the most recent FCS winner, Brady Link, was fifth.
While the Fayette County Fair’s official demolition derby was held Friday night (July 22), the Torkelson Motors USRA Hobby Stock class made its case for that distinction as the feature race included eight cautions and took nearly 40 minutes to complete. In the end, it was West Union’s Dylan Clinton who claimed win No. 6 of the season at the track as he took advantage of his front row starting spot and crossed the finish line first.
Runner-up Chris Hovden of Cresco made things interesting late in the race, but wasn’t able to get around Clinton. In third was Paul Seabrooke of Decorah, while Josh Ludeking took fourth.
In fifth was West Union’s own Darly Moss, who earned the distinction of hard charger after starting 16th in the feature.
The USRA Tuner drivers will be in action Thursday night at Fayette County Speedway as they will be accompanying the Fair’s school bus races. The track will be off next Friday, July 29, as RAGBRAI invades West Union. Action for the USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, URSR Hobby Stocks, and USRA Tuners will resume at FCS on Friday night, Aug. 5, for the Iowa Donor Network race.