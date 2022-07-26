Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WEST UNION — The Rage 40 did not disappoint on Tuesday night in West Union as Fayette County Speedway hosted the $2,200-to-win IMCA Modifieds, along with USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, and USRA Hobby Stocks.

At the end of the 40-lap A-Mod feature race, it was local legend Jeff Aikey of Cedar Falls who parked his No. 77 hot rod in Victory Lane. The 60-year-old driver wasted little time finding his way to the front after starting third on the grid. After a few cautions in the opening laps, Aikey got past early race leader Chris Snyder (Dunkerton) and was able to maintain a good distance over eventual runner-up Jeff Larson of Freeport, Ill. throughout the rest of the caution-free race.

