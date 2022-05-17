Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Children ages 8-17 can have their parents sign them up to fly a plane for 15-20 minutes for free at Young Eagles Day at the Oelwein Municipal Airport on Saturday, May 21. Flights will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parents, preregister kids at https://chapters.eaa.org/eaa227/young-eagles. A liability form, online, must be printed, signed and go with youth before flight. A parent or legal guardian must be at registration. Rides are first-come, first-served.

 
 
 

