Children ages 8-17 can have their parents sign them up to fly a plane for 15-20 minutes for free at Young Eagles Day at the Oelwein Municipal Airport on Saturday, May 21. Flights will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parents, preregister kids at https://chapters.eaa.org/eaa227/young-eagles. A liability form, online, must be printed, signed and go with youth before flight. A parent or legal guardian must be at registration. Rides are first-come, first-served.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
60°
Light Rain
- Humidity: 66%
- Cloud Coverage: 91%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:43:06 AM
- Sunset: 08:25:43 PM
Today
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 74F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.