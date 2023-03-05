Oelwein’s fixed base operator (FBO) at the municipal airport George Tegeler will keep his job and Airport Advisory Board member Greg Bryan will continue to serve on the Board, following action — or non-action ¬— at the Feb. 27 City Council meeting.
Bryan was the subject of a resolution proposing he be removed from the Airport Board. Mayor Brett DeVore requested the Council vote to remove Bryan “due to conduct not conducive to the operation of the city and/or the airport.” The resolution stated Bryan specifically took action as a board member without the authority and/or direction of the Airport Board.
The resolution is the first step necessary, according to the city code sec. 372.15. A motion was made by Karen Seeders and seconded by Matt Weber to remove Bryan from the Board. Seeders, Weber, and Lynda Payne voted in favor, while Dave Lenz, Dave Garrigus and Tom Stewart opposed. The motion failed due to a tie vote.
The Council held a long discussion with Bryan, who is the Airport Advisory Board chairman, that the city cannot afford to continue providing a fixed base operator at the airport.
The Board sent a letter to councilmembers requesting eliminating the FBO position.
In the letter figures showed the FBO’s annual salary at $35,292, plus the rental value of his shop hangar ($6,000), and electric reimbursement ($600). It was reported that the FBO’s compensation without fuel sale profit, which was not available, totals $41,892, which is 80 percent of the total airport revenue budget, $52,600. The Board feels Tegeler Aviation, as a private business, should be paying rent for the shop and office space.
The Board’s letter indicates maintenance at the airport is being neglected due to lack of budget funds. Issues were mentioned that should be addressed at the airport in keeping things up.
Local citizens Matt Derifield and Ken Woodraska, along with pilot and business owner Kyle Rich of Sumner, spoke in favor of keeping the FBO position. Bryan said he has been a member of the Board for 17 years and that his decision is based solely on fiscal responsibility. He said the Airport Board advises the Council on what they believe is best for the airport.
After the Council held additional discussion with FBO Tegeler, Garrigus made a motion to move forward with the Board’s recommendation to eliminate funding the FBO position at the airport. The rest of the councilmembers sat in silence, and the motion failed for lack of a second. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger asked the Council if members would like a work session to finish airport discussion, but no one responded.
In other action, the Council held a public hearing on the sale of city property at 815 Fourth Ave. SW, with no public comment. The Council then approved a resolution selling the property to Joseph and Ann Steggall for $6,600.
Council approved easements with Interstate Power and Light Company on City Park property.
Council also approved a resolution entering into a development agreement with the Oelwein Event Center.
A public hearing was set for 6 p.m. Monday, April 10, to review an application for a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan and make contents of an environmental information document available to the public along with the city’s reed bed expansion project.
The next City Council meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, March 13 at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.