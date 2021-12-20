The Oelwein Municipal Airport will be receiving $159,000 in federal infrastructure grant funds next year, from a bipartisan infrastructure law that was passed earlier this year.
The Airport Infrastructure Grants program, established under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, allocates more than $24.5M to Iowa airports of all sizes each year for the next five years. The money can be invested in runway and taxiway projects as well as terminal and airport roadway upgrades.
“This is different than our normal federal funding,” said City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger. “The city receives funds each year for being a federally recognized airport.”
Mulfinger said those annual funds go toward upgrades and upkeep to meet requirements.
The Oelwein City Council has already made a list of possible projects at the airport that include sealing the runway pavement, surface/pavement joints; reconstructing or replacing the airport lighting vault; installing runway vertical/visual guidance system; and improving, modifying, or rehabilitating the terminal building.
“We’re hoping to apply that (new) funding toward a federal match. If we can capture this money, it will help us with safety measures that the government is designating,” Mulfinger said. Meeting safety measures could include an additional runway for the airport at a hefty cost of $2.9M.
Mulfinger added there are lots of requirements when dealing with federal projects.
“Following federal guidelines takes more money than most projects,” he said.
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley supported the passage of the act noting that aviation plays a crucial role in keeping Iowans connected, not only with each other, but also with the rest of the nation. Grassley said that sound airport infrastructure is an important link between keeping crops healthy and moving people and products about the state.
“This series of investments into Iowa airports represents one of the many real infrastructure projects that will help Iowa stay connected and competitive for years to come,” the senator was quoted as saying.