Those who visit Oelwein’s OLZ airport will likely encounter Airport Operator George Tegeler shortly after their arrival. Not responsible for devising the airport’s future plans, obtaining operating funds, or the like, his role seems much more mundane, though it is no less important.
“I take care of the place for the city,” Tegeler said simply.
A native of rural Manchester now living in Elkader, Tegeler began his work in the field when he completed the Aviation Maintenance Tech program at what used to be Hawkeye Technical College. He then spent four years in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin working in industry before returning to Iowa, where he served in the agricultural maintenance field prior to assuming his current role at the airport.
That role, as Tegeler explained it, is multi-faceted, as he is not only a City of Oelwein employee but also, on the aviation side, a fixed-base operator (FBO), meaning he has been granted the right by the local airport authority to provide necessary services such as airplane fueling, parking, and maintenance. When asked about the balance between the two aspects of his position, he said, “they intertwine a bit.”
It is work for the City that constitutes his “first responsibility,” he indicated, duties which include mowing grass in the growing season, plowing snow in the winter, and a variety of other general maintenance tasks, such as maintaining the hangar’s bi-fold doors should they became damaged.
During the warmer months, however, his work as an FBO claims a greater percentage of his time, as it is during this period, he said, when tasks such as re-certifying, repairing, and inspecting aircraft are most frequent. Within this, the busiest period, he noted, is undoubtedly early July to late August, thanks to the region’s agricultural focus. “We are extremely busy during crop-dusting season,” he explained.
So busy is he during these weeks that, for example, it can be challenging to keep enough plane fuel available for the dusters; Tegeler said 7,000 gallons of fuel can be exhausted in a single day, which poses a significant problem, as running out of fuel during this busiest of periods for OLZ, he emphasized, would constitute “an absolute catastrophe.”
By early September, however, the stakes are not so high, and a more typical schedule resumes.
Though OLZ’s posted hours are 8 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, in Tegeler’s role, he may be called upon to assist at any time. Noting that his most basic responsibility is “to take care of people,” when needed, he sits “no farther than a phone call away.”
Despite all that Tegeler provides and one busy late-summer period, the Oelwein Municipal Airport remains under-utilized and, as he said, largely unknown. Many of the city’s people, he said, have “no clue what goes on out here,” as the field of aviation has a small local following.
It is this lack of interest which Tegeler finds noteworthy. While those who are surface bound exist in only two dimensions, he described aviators as living in an amazing “three-dimensional world.” And though people may think becoming a pilot is out of reach, in his view, “anybody can learn to do it,” while the training necessary may be completed in as few as 3 to 6 months.
Describing the process of learning to fly as both gratifying and rewarding, Tegeler concluded by emphasizing the wonderful and ongoing benefits of taking the leap into the aviator’s seat: “if someone gets a pilot’s license, they will never, ever regret it,” he said.