ALGONA — An officer with the Algona Police Department was shot to death Wednesday night and his alleged assailant is being charged with first degree murder.
At approximately 7:53 p.m. Sept. 13, Officer Kevin Cram, 33, was on patrol duty in Algona, when he was made aware of an active arrest warrant for Kyle Ricke. The warrant was for harassment through Palo Alto County.
Officer Cram knew of a possible location for Ricke and headed to that area. In the 1100 block of S. Minnesota Street, Cram observed Kyle Ricke, 43. After advising the subject that he was going to be placed under arrest, Ricke shot Officer Cram. Police officers and EMS located the fallen officer who was taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona where he was pronounced deceased.
Kyle Ricke was found and arrested near Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, at approximately 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. He has been charged with murder in the first degree in Kossuth County and will be extradited.
Officer Kevin Cram was a 10-year veteran of Iowa law enforcement, serving for the Nora Springs Police Department from 2013-2015 and the Algona Police Department from 2015-2023.